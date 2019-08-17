



Tinseltown’s biggest couples are breaking tradition on how to maintain a modern-day marriage — unorthodox methods includes spouses not living together.

Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines in June when she revealed that she was not living with her husband, Brad Falchuk — whom she wed in July 2018. The Goop founder, who pioneered the term “conscious uncoupling,” told the Sunday Times that “all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing.”

Falchuk, meanwhile, recently revealed they will move together in September. “We’ve just done it slowly,” he told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, August 13. “Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re all gonna ‘Brady Bunch’ it up, and it’ll be great.”

Paltrow isn’t alone in this practice, as Kaley Cuoco recently told E! News that she is waiting to move in with her husband, Karl Cook.

“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know,” the Big Bang Theory alum, 33, told the news outlet on Tuesday. “We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day.”

Cuoco also noted that she and Cook, 28, are currently “building our dream house and we’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever.”

Ashley Graham, who announced this week she’s expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, revealed she does not live on the same coast as her spouse of nine years. Ervin lives in Los Angeles, whereas Graham resides in New York City.

“We have a rule,” the supermodel explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “We don’t go longer than two weeks without seeing each other.”

