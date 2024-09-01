Martha Stewart and Angelina Jolie sat next to each other in a group photo at the 51st annual Telluride Film Festival.

Stewart, 83, shared the photo via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 31. It was originally posted by agent Susan Magrino, who wrote the caption, “Telluride Class of 2024.” Stewart is the subject of R. J. Cutler’s Netflix documentary, Martha, which premiered at the 2024 film festival in Colorado on Sunday, September 1.

Also pictured in the group photo were Saoirse Ronan and Ken Burns, who both had films premiere at the festival. Stewart, however, shared a closeup of her and Jolie, 49, via Instagram, shouting out the Maria actress. “A Telluride tradition is a photo of all participants,” Stewart wrote in her caption. “I was lucky to sit next to @angelinajolie [sic].”

Stewart also posed for photos with Pharrell, Naomi Watts and Selena Gomez. “@pharrell and I met at Telluride today,” the bestselling lifestyle author wrote via Instagram on Saturday.

“[H]e is the ultra-talented musician and Uber talented new designer for @louisvuitton looking good Pharrell and thank you and @snoopdogg for the use of your gorgeous song ‘beautiful’ for my documentary.” In a subsequent post, she praised the “Happy” singer’s “extraordinary” documentary Piece by Piece.

When Martha showed at Telluride on Sunday, Stewart shared a quick snap of her outfit on Instagram for the occasion: suede denim pants and a “sparkly sweater,” which she paired with a cardigan from Alanui and a wide-brimmed hat. “Dressed for the Telluride film festival!!” she captioned it.

As for Jolie, she is attending the festival for a showing of her film Maria. She attended the red carpet for her biopic late last month at the Venice Film Festival, and her turn at Telluride 2024 comes amid her ongoing divorce from ex Brad Pitt.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and split two years later, have been caught in a tumultuous legal battle for years over their divorce, as well as custody of their six children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — and ownership over their winery, Chateau Miraval.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie revealed that she would move out of Los Angeles once her youngest children turn 18 and leave the house.

“I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave,” Jolie told the outlet. “When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace [and] safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”