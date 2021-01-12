Standing with science! Martha Stewart revealed that she received the COVID-19 vaccine amid the worsening pandemic.

The TV personality, 79, took to Instagram on Monday, January 11, to share a video of a medical professional swabbing her right arm with a prep pad before injecting the first of the two required shots.

“I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown,” she captioned the post. “I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines. I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster.”

Stewart told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that the New York City-based center, which provides primary care for older adults, received 10,000 applications from people hoping to get the vaccine.

“Here’s to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines,” she concluded. “We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic.”

The author, who released her 98th book earlier this month, also took a moment to preemptively address any social media trolls who may wonder how she got the vaccine so soon after its approval.

“To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others,” she wrote.

Although Stewart has spent much of the past year quarantined at her home in Bedford, New York, she has managed to find plenty of ways to stay busy. After snow descended upon her neighborhood in mid-December 2020, she uploaded a video to Instagram of herself behind the wheel of a massive plow.

“I told you I was addicted to snow plowing,” she captioned the viral post. “I spent almost three hours plowing just one mile of my four miles of roads here at the farm. My @polarisorv does a great job but it does not have window defrosters or a heater so I was almost frozen when I finally came in for my nine am zoom call. The snow was deep but very nice and fluffy – not too heavy and not wet!! Our big plow is doing the rest of the roads. Looking good!!!!!!”

The businesswoman previously made headlines in July 2020 after sharing a sultry selfie taken in her swimming pool. She later joked on E!’s Daily Pop that she got “14 proposals” from men who direct-messaged her about the photo. “And that was only on the first day!” she added with a laugh.

