A 1-star review. Martha Stewart took Uber for the very first time in New York City on Monday, November 20, and found the experience highly unsatisfactory!

“My very first Uber!” the 77-year-old wrote in a now-deleted, largely-unpunctuated Instagram post. “Ordered the most expensive version to pick me up on Fifth Avenue and 57th street in front of Tiffany’s The first Uber did not show up The second Uber came ten minutes later and parked halfway down 57 th street where I could not see the license plate Then we were facing east when I had to go west and south Took twenty minutes to face south west Etc etc it only took a bit more than one hour.”

“On top of it all the car was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!!” Stewart added, sharing photos of the vehicle floor littered with an amount of leaves not atypical for autumn. “And I want Uber to succeed!”

For its part, Uber is trying to make it right with the lifestyle maven. “We were so disappointed to hear about Martha’s negative experience this morning,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement. “We have been in touch with her as we know that every trip counts.”

Stewart isn’t the only celeb to have been Uber-frustrated recently. Earlier this month, pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams exclusively revealed to Us she “cried like a baby” when her Uber Eats takeout never showed up.

“I ordered peach cobbler, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, some lemon pepper oven-roasted wings and a sweet tea,” the 37-year-old explained. “I waited on that food and the delivery guy said he delivered it and I looked at the door and the food wasn’t there and I just … just died. I was like, ‘I’m so hungry!’”

Williams added: “Don’t mess with me, don’t mess with my man, and definitely don’t mess with my food!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!