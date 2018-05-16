Annette Roque has specific requests regarding her future divorce settlement from Matt Lauer, a source tells Us Weekly.

The source explains that Roque, 51, is seeking two of her family homes with Lauer, 60, in the future divorce settlement — their 40-acre house farm in Water Mill, New York, and their house in The Hamptons. She is also “asking for a one-time cash payout of $20 million instead of requesting spousal support,” according to the source.

“If she does get the $20 million, Annette won’t ask for child support, but Matt will pay for major expenses for the kids, education, healthcare until they are 21,” the source told Us, adding that the pair’s New Zealand ranch will be sold and they will “share the profits.”

A source told Us Weekly in January that the disgraced talk show host and the former model, who share 16-year-old Jack, 14-year-old Romy and 11-year-old Thijs, had quietly “started the divorce process” in the aftermath of Lauer’s sexual misconduct scandal.

“He thinks he can start fresh … In both his personal and professional life,” the insider explained at the time.

Lauer was fired from the Today show in November 2017 after he was reported for sexual misconduct in the workplace and admitted that he engaged in sexual activity with the colleague. NBC News released the findings from their investigation into Lauer on May 9, and the report claimed executives found “no evidence” of sexual harassment complaints about Lauer before November 2017.

A second source told Us Weekly in April that Lauer officially moved out of his home in The Hamptons that he shared with Roque and their three kids.

“Getting him to move out was quite daunting because Matt was refusing to leave,” the insider told Us on April 4. “It was all about Matt, who expressed concern about how it would look to the media in the wake of being fired by NBC. Annette was simply at a loss for words because she had hoped that he would recognize this was best for her and the kids.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!