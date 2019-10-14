



Come again? Matthew Koma sparked rumors that he and Hilary Duff are secretly married.

The Winnetka Bowling League band member, 32, referred to the Lizzie McGuire alum, also 32, as his “wife” on Instagram on Saturday, October 12, alongside a photo of her all dolled up in a low-cut dress.

Koma’s caption caused some fans to wonder whether the engaged couple are actually husband and wife. “Did you get married? Mazel tov,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “Wait, what? Wife? You mean fiancée?” Others left messages of congratulations, likely assuming the post was an announcement.

Duff and Koma did not respond to the speculation, but she shared a picture of them smiling together the same evening before attending AdoptTogether’s 2019 Baby Ball in Los Angeles. “We like each other,” the Younger star captioned her Instagram post. In the comments section, the songwriter wrote, “Lol not what you said yesterday.”

The singers announced their engagement on May 9. “He asked me to be his wife,” Duff wrote on Instagram at the time. On his page, Koma echoed, “I asked my best friend to marry me.”

The pair first hit it off in 2015 while working on the actress’ album Breathe In. Breathe Out. “They had great chemistry in the studio,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

They started dating in late 2016 and made their red carpet debut at a pre-SAG Awards party the following January. However, they split in March 2017 before rekindling their romance that fall.

“Just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then it can always work out again,” Duff said on The Talk in December 2017.

The couple announced in June 2018 that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Banks, arrived that October.

The “So Yesterday” singer was previously married to retired NHL player Mike Comrie from 2010 to 2016. They share 7-year-old son Luca.

