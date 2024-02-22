Matthew Lawrence and his girlfriend, Chilli, are living it up in Jamaica.

The Boy Meets World alum, 44, and the TLC superstar, 52, had a dance-off during their Caribbean getaway, moving in sync to Babylawd and DLegend’s “Jiggy Woogie” in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, February 20.

The couple both opted for casual attire, giving them room to show off their skills. Lawrence wore an all-black look made complete with joggers and a sleeveless hoodie, while Chilli — whose real name is Rozonda Thomas — sported flare jeans and a loose T-shirt. Palm trees served as the backdrop for the upbeat moment.

“Jamaica made us do it! 🤣🤪,” Lawrence captioned the video, indicating with several hashtags that they were at Sandals Resort.

Chilli agreed with her boyfriend’s sentiment and commented, “Everything was IRIE!!🇯🇲 Tan is poppin.”

The pair were also cheered on by Chilli’s TLC groupmate, T-Boz, who wrote, “Ayyyyyyyeeeee 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and reality star Apryl Jones, who commented, “Yall better get it sis ❤ love you.”

Chilli and Lawrence were first linked in August 2022 when they were spotted in Hawaii together, but a rep for Chilli told Us Weekly at the time that the two were “just friends.” By November 2022, however, the pair were officially dating.

Since then, Chilli and Lawrence haven’t been shy about their romance, frequently swooning over each other. In fact, Chilli said Lawrence could “for sure” be The One.

“I have a long list,” the “No Scrubs” artist told Us in May 2023 about what she wants in a partner. “I was never willing to compromise my list. … It’s so long, and he checks [all the boxes] off.”

She added that her 26-year-old son, Tron, whom she shares with ex Dallas Austin, has also greenlit her budding relationship.

“Everybody gets along,” Chilli told Us. “My son approves. I mean, it’s all great.”

Lawrence also appears to be all in, revealing in March 2023 that he wants to have children with Chilli one day.

“That’s the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special.”

Before Chilli, Lawrence was married to Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke, whom he began dating in 2017. The now-exes tied the knot in May 2018 before Us confirmed their split in February 2022. The pair finalized their divorce in September 2022, nine months after Burke’s initial filing.