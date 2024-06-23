Matty Healy’s ex Gabriella Brooks had the “best night ever” alongside current boyfriend Liam Hemsworth at Night 2 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on Saturday, June 22, in London.

The model, 28, who dated Swift’s ex Healy from 2015 to 2019, shared photos and a video from her evening in the VIP tent of Wembley Stadium, captioning her Instagram post, “Taylor we love you!! Best night ever 💗💞💓.”

Brooks attended the tour with Hemsworth, 34, who could be seen in her photos having a laugh with Swift’s significant other, Travis Kelce.

Both Brooks and Swift, 34, have a storied history with The 1975 frontman Healy, 35. Brooks was first linked to Healy in 2015 and they took their romance public at the 2017 BRIT Awards. They split in late 2019, and she began dating Hemsworth following his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

Swift and Healy were longtime friends before they reportedly started seeing each other in May 2023 following her split from boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. They parted ways that summer, but Healy left his mark. Many of the songs on Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, are rumored to be about him.

In “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” Swift croons: “And I don’t even want you back, I just want to know if rusting my sparkling summer was the goal / And I don’t miss what we had, but could someone give a message to the smallest man who ever lived?”

In “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” Swift admits that she’s dating a rebel, singing, “the smoke cloud billows out his mouth like a freight train / The jokes he told across the bar were revolting and far too loud.” She mentions onlookers shaking their heads, saying, “God help her,” when she “tells them he’s my man,” but promises: “Trust me, I can fix him, I can.”

Healy told Entertainment Tonight in April 2024 that he hasn’t listened to TTPD, but added, “I’m sure it’s good.”

He also referenced his split from Brooks in a 2020 interview with The Guardian, in which he said, “My 20s was f–king chaos.”

The singer, who has struggled with substance abuse, continued, “I didn’t live a domestic life so there are lots of things I’ve just not learned. I’m not emotionally very mature. There have been times when it does damage my relationships and I ask myself: ‘Why do I value my career so much?’ I’m trying to relinquish that idea. I want to have a period in my life when I’m not conflicted about it.”

Healy is currently engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel. Swift has been dating Kelce, 34, since July 2023 and Brooks has already been inducted into the Hemsworth clan.

“They are great,” Brooks told Stellar magazine of the famous family in December 2021. “They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”