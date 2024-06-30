Gabriette Bechtel isn’t bothered by people comparing her fiancé, Matty Healy, to a rodent.

“I love hot rodent boyfriends. Besos to all of you out there,” Bechtel, 26, told Dazed on Sunday, June 30, while blowing a kiss toward the camera. “My fiance, shout-out Matty. The number one hot rodent. I think,” she said.

The 1975 frontman’s physical attributes have been compared to that of a rodent by fans, with the internet dubbing him “Ratty Healy.” The New York Times even joined in on the trend, pointing to celebs like Jeremy Allen White and Challengers actors Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor as examples of men in the category.

It’s no surprise that Bechtel would praise Healy, 35, as the couple recently sparked engagement rumors. His mom, Denise Welch, a cohost of ITV’s Loose Women, confirmed the news on air.

“I woke up this morning to the fact that they put it on Instagram,” Welch shared earlier this month. “Instagram official! He’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel, Gabbriette she’s known as.”

Welch, who said that Healy had Gabriette’s “black diamond” made custom, gushed that she “couldn’t be more thrilled” for the pair.

“She’s from Los Angeles, she’s absolutely gorgeous. She does have a [pet] rat,” she said. “Anyway, we couldn’t be happier. She is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law, and so I’m thrilled.”

Healy and Bechtel took their relationship public in September 2023 when they were spotted kissing in New York City. The outing came months after Healy’s whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift.

The exes dated during spring 2023, but called their romance quits by summer 2023. While Swift, 34, has moved on with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she has since released music seemingly inspired by her and Healy’s romance on her album The Tortured Poets Department.

“Matty’s uncomfortable with the renewed attention on his relationship [with Taylor] — especially because he’s [with someone] new,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May.

The insider added that Healy “still thinks very highly” of Swift and “couldn’t be happier” with how her TTPD tracks turned out.

In the weeks that followed Swift’s album release, a pal close to the “Chocolate” singer exclusively told Us that he was confused by the lyrics.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” the friend said earlier this month. “For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up.”