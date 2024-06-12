Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Matty Healy Had a Black Diamond Engagement Ring Custom Made for Fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel

By
Matty Healy Proposed to Fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel With a Custom Black Diamond Engagement Ring
Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel WireImage; MEGA

Matty Healy proposed to his girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel with a decidedly unique diamond engagement ring.

The 35-year-old singer’s mother, actress Denise Welch, confirmed that the pair got engaged on a Wednesday, June 12, episode of her show Loose Women.

Welch, 66, revealed that Healy proposed to Bechtel, 26, with a black diamond ring, which he had “made for her.”

Welch said that although the pair have been engaged for “a few weeks” now, they became “Instagram official” after Bechtel posted photos of the engagement ring to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 12. Although Healy has yet to comment on their engagement, he did seemingly confirm the news by reposting Bechtel’s photos of the engagement ring to his own Instagram story.

Feature Matty Healy and Fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel Relationship Timeline

Related: Matty Healy and Fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel's Relationship Timeline

“I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram,” Welch said on the UK talk show, adding, “We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”

Matty Healy Proposed to Fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel With a Custom Black Diamond Engagement Ring 2
Gabbriette Bechtel Courtesy of Gabbriette Bechtel/Instagram

Following the news, fans did some digging and found that a similar-looking ring was sold for $10,800 on the e-commerce website 1stDibs.com. The ring in question featured an 18 karat gold black diamond with a sparkly pavé diamond band. It is not immediately clear if this is the exact sparkler Healy had reworked for Bechtel.

Healy and Bechtel first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 when they were photographed kissing and holding hands in New York City. Shortly afterwards, the pair were seen at a New York Fashion Week event in Brooklyn and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.

Snag 20% Off This Cool and Cozy Blanket for Summer!

Deal of the Day

Snag 20% Off This Cool and Cozy Blanket for Summer! View Deal

Matty Healy Proposed to Fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel With a Custom Black Diamond Engagement Ring 3
Courtesy of Gabbriette Bechtel/Instagram

Healy’s relationship with Bechtel came months after his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift, whom he reportedly dated from May to June 2023.

Matty-Healy-s-Dating-History--Taylor-Swift-200

Related: Matty Healy's Dating History: Taylor Swift, Halsey and More

Swift, 34, has since immortalized her entanglement with the 1975 singer in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” a source close to Healy told Us last week. They added that although Healy feels “completely blindsided” by her “lyrical content,” he is “taking it in stride.”

In this article

Matthew-Healy-Matty-Healy---Bio-167

Matty Healy

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!