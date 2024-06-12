Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel’s romance has been years in the making.

According to Bechtel’s 2024 profile in HommeGirls magazine, she and Healy tried to meet for four years before they actually did.

“He came to L.A., and we’ve been in love ever since,” Bechtel gushed to the magazine in their spring/summer 2024 issue, adding that they love to play Fortnite in bed and order takeout.

The 1975 frontman started dating Bechtel, a model and singer, in September 2023. Three months earlier, Healy and Taylor Swift had ended their brief rekindled fling. Healy and Swift, who were first linked in 2014, dated in spring 2023 after her split from Joe Alwyn. Swift seemingly chronicled the breakup on her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” a source close to Healy exclusively told Us Weekly after TTPD’s release, claiming Healy was “completely blindsided” that Swift wrote about the pair discussing a future together. “For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up. He’s taking it in stride.”

Healy has since remained focused on his relationship with Bechtel, popping the question in June 2024.

Keep scrolling for Healy and Bechtel’s relationship timeline:

September 2023

The two musicians were first linked in September, often keeping their romance private. While Healy and Bechtel’s romance has become public fodder, she isn’t bothered.

“I don’t give a s–t,” she later told High Snobiety. “I think it’s hilarious. Go for it. Have fun. People have a lot to say. You don’t know me at all.”

At the same time, Swift publicly debuted her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce after they started chatting the previous July.

April 2024

After Swift dropped TTPD, Healy’s aunt Debbie Dedes revealed he wasn’t concerned about the apparent diss tracks.

“He’s very happy in his new relationship, so I’m sure he will be focusing on that,” Dedes told the Daily Mail. “She writes about all her relationships, doesn’t she? I don’t think it will come as a shock to him at all. … He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on.”

May 2024

Bechtel offered rare insight into her bond with Healy, telling E! News that they share a passion for “good food.”

“He’s taught me a lot about food,” Bechtel gushed, adding that she likes to cook for him. “The last thing I did was a really good kale salad with pine nuts. Parmesan, sexy little skirt steak and I did potato gratin.”

June 2024

Bechtel confirmed on June 12 that Healy had proposed, debuting her black diamond engagement ring via social media.

“I woke up this morning to the fact that they put it on Instagram,” Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, said during that day’s episode of the U.K.’s Loose Women. “Instagram official! He’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel, Gabbriette she’s known as. I couldn’t be more thrilled. She’s from Los Angeles, she’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Welch concluded, “She is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law, and so I’m thrilled.”