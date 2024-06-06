Since the Dallas Mavericks acquired him on NBA Draft night in 2018, Luka Dončić has become one of the biggest stars in the league. Before that, the Slovenia native got his pro career started with Real Madrid in 2015.

For almost that entire time, Dončić has had Anamaria Goltes by his side. Dončić and Goltes have known each other since they were kids and began dating in 2016. She has since joined him in the United States, where the two built a life together in Dallas that now includes a daughter, born in December 2023, and three dogs.

As Dončić chases his first NBA championship, keep scrolling for his and Goltes’ complete relationship timeline:

Circa 2010

Goltes revealed in 2020 that she and Dončić met when they were 12 years old, which would be around 2010.

“I answered this question like a million times. We met when we were 12 years old at the seaside in Croatia,” Goltes explained in an Instagram Q&A. “Fun fact: We still have the same group of friends we had at that time. You keep the real ones, am I right?”

2016

Despite Dončić playing in Spain and Goltes studying at University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, the two began dating in 2016. Pictures of Dončić and Goltes began popping up on Dončić’s Instagram that summer, with the two spending time together in Europe and the United States.

June 2018

After the two took a brief break from their relationship, they reunited around NBA Draft time in 2018. With Goltes working as a model under the IMG umbrella, she was already in the United States when Dončić went No. 3 overall to the Atlanta Hawks and was later traded to the Mavericks.

July 2023

Dončić proposed on July 7 (i.e. 7/7), causing fans to speculate whether he chose that date to intentionally match his jersey number. The two announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post showing Dončić on one knee, placing a ring on Goltes’ finger.

December 2023

Dončić and Goltes announced the arrival of their first child, Gabriela, in an Instagram post on December 1. NBA legends like LeBron James, Steve Nash and Pau Gasol congratulated them in the comments.