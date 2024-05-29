Travis Kelce Brushes Off Being Booed at Dallas Mavericks Game

Travis Kelce is a good sport about his newfound level of fame, even when it comes to being booed.

During the Wednesday, May 29, episode of “New Heights,” the 34-year-old tight end explained what really went down when he joined Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes at a recent Dallas Mavericks game as his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, joked about the “interesting reception” from fans in the stadium.

“Yeah, I got booed twice. It’s whatever,” Travis teased in return. “I get it. I’m not from Dallas. I’m just kind of like an innocent bystander.”

When Jason, 36, wondered why the crowd reacted so strongly, Travis quipped, “I don’t know. Maybe they just don’t like the Chiefs.”

Related: Celebs Who Were Booed at Sports Games: Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone and More Sporting events can be heated enough, but when a celebrity is in attendance — all bets are off. Many stars — no matter the reason and no matter the person — have been met with a disgruntled response from crowds at baseball games, football games, basketball games and more. Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian, respectively, […]

Travis and Mahomes, 28, were spotted at the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, May 26, sitting courtside at the American Airlines Center in Texas. The athletes were joined by Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, all of whom got featured on the Jumbotron during the game. When the camera panned to Travis, the crowd booed.

In footage shown via social media, Travis was seen laughing and clapping before Patrick — a Texas native — took the spotlight. The audience erupted into applause at the sight of the quarterback.

Travis Kelce got boo’d and the crowd went crazy for Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/ZSX9rLDg7a — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) May 27, 2024

Travis attempted to shed more light on the awkward interaction on Wednesday. “They throw the name underneath and try to specify who they’re showing,” he explained. “Like, they showed me. I got caught off guard because I was trying to take a selfie with some people around me, and then Pat kind of, like, taps me. I was like, ‘What’s up? Oh s—t, I’m on the Jumbotron!’ Then I heard all the boos and I’m like, ‘Oh s—t, I’m getting booed! Alright, nice. … Appreciate the warm welcome.'”

Before watching the Mavericks defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Travis and his pals attended the NHL Western Conference Final at the same arena on Saturday, May 25, celebrating as the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers.

“It was awesome, the Stars came out [and] scored early. So did Edmonton. … The Stars were just knocking at the door the entire game, though, it was so much fun,” Travis said on the podcast. “They had you at the edge of your seat.”

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

Throughout the NFL offseason, Travis has given “New Heights” listeners a glimpse at some of his travels as part of the show’s “Out of the House” segment. “Haven’t been in the house,” he joked on Wednesday, adding that he was recording from “a random theater somewhere on the West Coast.”

Travis has kept busy after the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in February. Along with filming two new shows — Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and Ryan Murphy‘s Grotesquerie — Travis has flown abroad to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on the international leg of her Eras Tour. He was joined by Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper while cheering for Swift, 34, in Paris earlier this month.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that “for now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor].”