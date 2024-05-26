Travis Kelce is just as cool in a hockey arena as he is on the football field.

Kelce, 34, was spotted in the crowd during the NHL Western Conference Final playoff series game on Saturday, May 25. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his friend Ross Travis watched the Dallas Stars play the Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center in Texas.

Travis Kelce and Ross Travis, 31, watched the game from a private suite, which was briefly shown on the Jumbotron in the middle of the game. Travis Kelce opted for a black-and-white printed button-down while Ross Travis chose a beige ensemble. (The Stars won 3-1 in the series’ second game on Saturday.)

After the BFFs were spotted on camera, Travis Kelce’s Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes playfully roasted the outing on social media.

“Yo get out of my arena @tkelce,” Mahomes, 28, joked via X, referring to his Texas hometown. “Go @DallasStars!!!”

Travis Kelce wasn’t fazed by the quarterback’s remarks. Under his “New Heights” podcast’s X account, Travis Kelce captioned a childhood pic of his Cleveland Heights youth hockey team, “Big time hockey guy.”

Travis Kelce also addressed Mahomes directly via his personal account.

“Gotta love playoff hockey, baby,” Travis Kelce joked later on Saturday. “You’ve never even skated!”

Both Travis Kelce and Mahomes grew up playing multiple sports before settling on football. Travis Kelce played football, basketball, baseball and hockey, which mom Donna Kelce previously noted was intentional given that he was such an active child. Patrick, meanwhile, was focused on baseball — following in dad Pat Mahomes Sr.’s MLB footsteps — before finding a deeper passion for football.

Travis Kelce and Patrick won their third Super Bowl trophy in February, which was the Chiefs’ second in a row.

“We’ve got the best quarterback in the league, we’ve got the best offensive lineman in the league and we got the most determination out of any team in the NFL,” Travis Kelce said in a postgame press conference. “With the target on our back [after winning the 2023 Super Bowl], … to have the doubters, to have the road that we went through, man, it meant everything to even get to this point. But to find a way through adversity yet again for four quarters, I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. It’s such an honor to be on this team and in this organization.”

Travis Kelce, who recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Chiefs, celebrated his Super Bowl victory alongside his parents, brother Jason Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift. The pop star, 34, and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer 2023.

Swift did not join Travis Kelce at the NHL playoffs on Saturday as she played an Eras Tour concert in Lisbon, Portugal that same night. However, he has been traveling to support her European shows between his other commitments.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor].”

Travis Kelce is currently in his NFL offseason with games resuming September 5.