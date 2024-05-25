Taylor Swift not only switched up her Eras Tour setlist to prominently feature her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, but also the post-show playlist.

During the Friday, May 24, concert in Lisbon, Portugal, Swift’s fans noticed that “The Alchemy” played over stadium speakers as they exited the venue. “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” a song from 2022’s Midnights had previously been heard at the same moment at prior concerts.

Swifties immediately theorized that Swift, 34, swapped the song choice as a nod to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The pop star released “The Alchemy” on TTPD last month, which fans have presumed is about Kelce, also 34.

“So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team,” Swift sings in the chorus, dropping apparent football references. “Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I’m the one to beat / ‘Cause the sign on your heart / Said it’s still reserved for me.”

She adds, “These blokes warm the benches / We’ve been on a winning streak / He jokes that ‘It’s heroin, but this time with an E.’”

Swift has been dating Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, since summer 2023. They took their romance public when she went to her first of 13 Chiefs games the following September. Swift also cheered on Kelce at February’s Super Bowl, greeting him on the field with a kiss when his team won.

“Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor,” Swift continues on the track. “Cheers chanted ’cause they said / ‘There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league’ / Where’s the trophy? / He just comes runnin’ over to me.”

When Swift kicked off the European leg of Eras Tour earlier in May, she added several TTPD songs to the setlist. While “The Alchemy” didn’t make the lineup, Swift sang it as one of her surprise songs during her last concert in Paris. The acoustic version was part of a mash-up with “Treacherous,” which fans believed had a special meaning to Kelce, who was in the crowd.

“‘The alchemy’ = turning things into gold [and] ‘Treacherous’ = from Red album,” a social media user pointed out via X. “Gold and red lights [flashed in the stadium].”

Kelce’s Chiefs are known for their red and gold colors, the same hues that Swift wore for her 1989 and Evermore costumes during the Parisian show.

Kelce, who told Us Weekly earlier this month that Swift’s Eras Tour is “unbelievable,” even named “The Alchemy” as one of his Top 3 favorite songs from Swift’s discography along with “So High School,” another TTPD track rumored to be about their love story, and “Blank Space.”

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Kelce is set to cheer on his girlfriend at many more of her European concerts.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this week. “For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor].”

Kelce is currently in his NFL offseason. His games resume on September 5.