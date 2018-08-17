Max Lomas, the friend who discovered Bobbi Kristina Brown unconscious in her bathtub in 2015, has reportedly died of an apparent drug overdose.

TMZ reports that Lomas was rushed to the hospital after he was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at a friend’s house in Mississippi on Wednesday, August 15.

Along with Bobbi Kristina’s then-boyfriend Nick Gordon, Lomas found Bobbi Kristina unresponsive in her tub in January 2015. The daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown was subsequently hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. She died six months later in July at the age of 21. Back in February 2012, Houston was also found dead in her bathtub at the Beverly Hills hotel. She was 48 years old.

Lomas’ then-lawyer Philip A. Holloway released a statement on his behalf in February 2015 confirming that he was the one who called 911 after Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious.

“Contrary to what’s been reported, my client, Max Lomas, was the person who first discovered Bobbi Kristina and called 911,” Holloway told Us at the time. ”My client wants nothing more than to see a full recovery. He and Krissi have been friends for many, many years, and he is absolutely devastated and prays for her immediate recovery.”

In September 2016, Gordon was ruled “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s death after her estate filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit. Gordon has denied any involvement in her death on multiple occasions.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly last month that Bobby, 49, is opening up a domestic violence shelter, named Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, in Atlanta dedicated to his late daughter.

The musician opened up about Bobbi Kristina’s legacy in February, telling Us Weekly exclusively that she was a “beautiful young lady.”

“What she wanted to do with her life, I wish everybody could have seen,” he added. “Music, entertainment. She was better than me. She was better than her mother.”

