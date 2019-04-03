Max Minghella Gushes Over ‘Teen Spirit’ Costar Elle Fanning Amid Dating Rumors

Dating or not, it’s safe to say that Max Minghella is a big fan of his Teen Spirit costar Elle Fanning.

“You’re melting with relief, honestly, you are,” the 33-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively about working with Fanning, 20, at the special screening of the film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 2. “This was not a movie where we had a ton of resources to make it, and what we’re trying is extremely large in scope. So you actually have to have somebody who can show up and deliver every single time you turn the camera on without question, and she just does.”

Minghella added that he didn’t think the movie “would be finished” without the actress.

“Genuinely, I’m not being hyperbolic,” he said. “I don’t think we would have gotten through the shoot, because if we didn’t have one of those shots, the movie wouldn’t cut together, so I’m really grateful to have somebody as brilliant in this kind of dream project.”

Fanning and Minghella sparked dating rumors in July 2018 after they were spotted “holding hands in Florence, Italy,” an onlooker told Us at the time.

A month later, the twosome fueled romance speculation after they were seen getting cozy while strolling the streets of London. E! News reported at the time that the duo “looked really happy together,” noting that the Super 8 actress “kissed” the Handmaid’s Tale actor “on the neck” during the August 2018 outing.

Minghella’s former love Kate Mara was also in attendance at Tuesday’s Teen Spirit screening with her husband, Jamie Bell, who produced the film.

An onlooker told Us that the House of Cards alum, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, and Bell were “both in high spirits” on the red carpet.

Us broke the news in 2014 that Mara and Minghella called it quits after four years of dating. A year later, the Shooter actress started seeing Bell, who is friends with The Social Network actor. The pair — who starred together in Fantastic Four — tied the knot in 2017.

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

