Feeling like herself again. Mayim Bialik opened up about her state of mind on Christmas after revealing that the holidays have been hard for her following her recent breakup.

“Better this morning. Couch more comfortable with blanket as substitute sheet. New earrings by my friend’s daughter Iris cheered me up,” the Big Bang Theory actress, 43, captioned a selfie via Instagram on Tuesday, December 25. “Cats on meds for kidney infection and hopefully he will be better soon. Heading to a movie and Chinese food. Like we do. #whatjewsdoonxmas …Merry Christmas, everyone!”

Although Bialik’s spirits seemed to have lifted, she revealed one day earlier that the most wonderful time of the year has been lonely. “…It’s Christmas Eve day, I’m newly single and not doing so well to be quite honest,” she captioned a melancholy Instagram selfie on Monday, December 24. “But the most pressing issue right now is that my cats — after 2 years together — have started a dominance war that involves urine and feces. Long story short my bed is not able to be slept in and I’m sleeping on my couch. Just keeping you updates as to my life here.”

The Boying Up author has been candid with fans about how taking on the holidays as a single woman has affected her. In November, Bialik admitted that she spent Thanksgiving with her ex-husband, Michael Stone, and his new girlfriend after splitting from her boyfriend, whose identity she never publicly revealed.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous. I am single again and it was painful to be alone,” she wrote in a blog post for Grok Nation at the time. “Doing separate holidays seems excessive and sad. We are a family even though we are divorced.”

Bialik and Stone split in 2013 after 10 years of marriage. They share sons Miles, 13, and Fredrick, 10.

