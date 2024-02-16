Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, is officially filing for divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan one month after calling it quits.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast on Thursday, February 15, Meadow, 25, filed the paperwork last month. The update comes after the exes announced their split via a joint Instagram statement in December 2023.

“Statement from the two of us: After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate,” the pair wrote at the time. “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy.”

Meadow and Thornton-Allan, 26, noted that they “maintain mutual love and respect for one another” and “will continue to support each other.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, while others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

The former couple previously made headlines in October 2022 when the Daily Mail obtained photos of Meadow crying at a New York City restaurant before walking away from Thornton-Allan in tears.

Meadow and Thornton-Allan debuted their whirlwind romance via Instagram in July 2021 and announced their engagement one month later. They tied the knot that October.

“We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration,” Meadow told Vogue of the nuptials, which were impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Related: Stars Who Had to Postpone Weddings Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Pump the brakes. Celebrities who had planned on tying the knot in early 2020 had to make an unexpected change of plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had their sights set on a destination wedding in April but the widespread outbreak, which has totaled more than 1 million cases worldwide, […]

“Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend,” she explained. “A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

The model was accompanied down the aisle by Vin Diesel, a close friend of her late father.

Diesel, 56, starred alongside Paul, who died at age 40 in a November 2013 car accident, in the Fast and Furious movie franchise. The action star has been a source of support for Meadow since her dad’s death.

“[Meadow] counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021.

Related: Vin Diesel and Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow's Sweetest Moments Family comes first! Vin Diesel and goddaughter Meadow Walker had a close bond even before Paul Walker’s death in 2013 — and they’ve remained a tight-knit duo since his passing. Diesel formed a friendship with Paul when they both starred in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. The men went on to play BFFs Dominic […]

Diesel’s daughter Hania served as Meadow’s Maid of Honor during the wedding. Diesel gushed about Hania and Meadow’s bond during a November 2021 Instagram tribute to Paul on the anniversary of his death.

“The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor,” Diesel wrote after recalling how Walker encouraged him to be present in the delivery room for Hania’s birth.

He continued: “How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast … but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always … and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo.”

In addition to Hania, Diesel shares son Vincent, 13, and daughter Pauline, 8, with partner Paloma Jimenez.