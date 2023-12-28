Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, and husband Louis Thornton-Allan are calling it quits after three years of marriage.

“Statement from the two of us: After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate,” Meadow, 25, and her estranged husband shared in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, December 27. “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy.”

The statement continued with the former couple writing that they “maintain mutual love and respect for one another,” adding that they “will continue to support each other.”

The breakup announcement comes more than one year after the Daily Mail obtained photos in October 2022 of Meadow crying at a New York City restaurant before walking away from Thornton-Allan, 26.

Meadow and Thornton-Allan first sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted in August 2021 with a ring on her left hand. The duo tied the knot in October of that year. “We’re married!!!!” she announced in an Instagram video at the time.

“We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly it was easy and simple,” Meadow told Vogue in October 2021 of the celebration. “Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”

Meadow’s wedding made headlines at the time as Vin Diesel — a close friend of her late father — walked the model down the aisle.

Diesel starred alongside Paul, who died at age 40 in a November 2013 car accident, in the Fast and Furious film franchise.

“She counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too,” a source told Us Weekly in June 2021 about Meadow and Diesel’s relationship.

Meadow has found solace in his past costars, but still has fond memories of the late Paul.

“Meadow is so proud of her dad and goes out of her way to respond to people who send letters or express their love of him and his work,” the same source told Us. “She posts tributes to him on social media, keeps in touch with the people who were important in his life and generally acts on the advice he gave her whilst he was still alive.”

Most recently, Meadow ­— who was 15 when her father died ­— paid tribute to Paul on what would have been his 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my guardian angel,” she captioned an Instagram post in September. “Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day.”