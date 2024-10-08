The proof is in the peptides — when it comes to anti-aging that is! We found a serum that proves that peptides are a must-have in your skincare routine. Not only are 65-year-old shoppers saying their “looks 48” after using it, you can now shop it for 30% off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days!

One of the best-sellers for the brand, the Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced Regenerating Serum has been bought by over 1,000 Amazon shoppers in the last month. We came upon it when scrolling through the top Big Deal Day beauty sales — and its strong shopper reviews and formula stood out to Us! Plus, it’s now on sale for just $45 — nearly $20 off its original price!

Get the Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced Regenerating Serum (Originally $64) on sale for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Bethenny Frankel Calls These Pads "The Best Exfoliating Peel" She's "Ever Used" Wake up, everyone! Bethenny Frankel dropped another product review on TikTok, and she made some striking claims in this one. The business mogul says that the BeautyStat Universal Triple Action Daily Peel — which is currently discounted for Prime Day — is the “best exfoliating peel” she has “ever used.” Coming from a woman who has access to the […]

The powerful formula that has shoppers rushing to get this serum is its blend of matrixyl 3000 and carnosine. Sounds fancy, huh? The matrixyl 3000 is really just a big name for a 30% complex of peptides, which boost the skin’s elasticity, promotes collagen production and helps to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. Then the carnosine comes in to inhibit protein glycation in the skin and even reverses it as well. The serum’s formula also smooths out the skin, reduces discoloration and leaves it with a glow.

Don’t just take our word for it though, take it from the shoppers who’ve left it a five-rating with a review! Some reviewers, like this one, saw “such improvement” in their skin within the first “couple months” of using it, with “fewer visible lines,” “some firming improvements” and “[an] all around better, more even skin tone.” Others like this user, were able to see “supple, bouncy skin” within “just a few weeks” of it.

Related: Deal Alert! This Bestselling Neck Cream Is 24% Off for Amazon Prime Day The wait is over! Amazon’s second Prime Day, aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024, is happening right now. We did the dirty work for you and found the best beauty deals. We can’t stop talking about this bestselling, anti-aging neck cream from StriVectin that’s currently 24% off. As shopping experts, we track thousands of […]

The serum works on all skin of all types and ages — but is made especially for aging skin. For best results, the brand recommends you use it both in the morning and evening, which is safe to do thanks to its gentle formula. You simply add 6 drops of it to your skin and massage it in. It’ll sink in instantly and leaves no sticky residue!

Botox can cost hundreds, while anti-aging procedures can cost thousands. Not only does this serum cost much less than that, it’s also now marked down to 30% off. Get it on sale before Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is over!

See it: Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced Regenerating Serum (Originally $64) on sale for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Medik8 here and more peptide serums here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!