Bethenny Frankel Calls These Pads “The Best Exfoliating Peel” She’s “Ever Used”

By
Bethenny Frankel at the "Never Let Go" world premiere held at Regal Times Square on September 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Wake up, everyone! Bethenny Frankel dropped another product review on TikTok, and she made some striking claims in this one. The business mogul says that the BeautyStat Universal Triple Action Daily Peel — which is currently discounted for Prime Day — is the “best exfoliating peel” she has “ever used.” Coming from a woman who has access to the top formulas in the world, this is saying a lot — and honestly, I trust her every word. She’s never steered Us wrong before.

In the clip, Frankel details how she regularly hires someone to give her a professional chemical peel at home. She explains that when the esthetician comes over, “she puts this liquid on my face, and I feel it tingle…and it has this specific smell to it.” This tidbit is important because she continues to explain how the BeautyStat Peel Pads have the exact same smell. “This smells like a dermatologist’s office. I’m freaking out.”

Get the BeautyStat Universal Triple Action Daily Peel for $20 (originally $29) on Amazon!

Frankel is no stranger to BeautyStat (she also adores the brand’s vitamin C serum) though she admits these peel pads had been sitting on her vanity for a while. “There are a lot of peel pads and peel toners,” she says in the video. “When I saw it’s a cloth, I thought, ‘Oh my god, it’ll be good for when I travel.’ I put it on and it smells exactly like the chemical peel that the woman comes over to do for hundreds of dollars, and it’s strong.” She adds that while this formula isn’t for sensitive skin, if you’re looking for a serious peel — plus some extra cleansing — nothing compares.

What makes these pads so unique and strong is the clinical-grade gentle exfoliators — including AHAs, BHAs and glucosamine, which hydrates and helps reduce wrinkles. While those who are acclimated to exfoliation can use it daily, anyone who is just starting to incorporate the step into their routine should ease into swiping these across your face. Start with one to two times a week. With consistency, these wipes even out rough texture while brightening and beautifully smoothing skin.

“Give me 14 of them right now,” Frankel joked. “This is the best peel pad I have ever tried. It exfoliates, brightens, primes, reduces wrinkles, and I’m just telling you it’s true.”

When Frankel says something is good, it’s really only a matter of time before it completely sells out. So, if you’ve been needing an extra dose of exfoliation, run don’t walk to Amazon and add the BeautyStat Universal Triple Action Daily Peel to your cart. Smoother, brighter skin is waiting!

Get the BeautyStat Universal Triple Action Daily Peel for $20 (originally $29) on Amazon!

