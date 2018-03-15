Meek Mill is looking ahead. The 30-year-old rapper opened up about his life behind bars and the corruption within the criminal justice system in a wide-ranging new interview from prison.

Mill (real name Robert Williams) revealed to Rolling Stone that he doesn’t allow anyone to visit him at the Chester, Pennsylvania, state prison where he is serving a two to four year sentence.

“I won’t let [my family] come,” he told the magazine. “If they see me like this — f–ked-up beard, hair all ganked — then it’s like I’m really in here. Which I’m not.”

The “All Eyes on You” MC said he refuses to let Judge Genece Brinkley “win.” She previously sent him to prison on gun and drug convictions about a decade ago and has since had him locked up two more times, once in 2014 and again in 2017 for violating his probation.

“She’s a sadist,” an unnamed Philadelphia attorney claimed to Rolling Stone. “She puts long-tail probations on young black men, then jerks them back to jail for small infractions.”

Brinkley most recently jailed Mill after he popped a wheelie on a dirt bike in New York City in August. He was initially charged with felony reckless endangerment, but the count was dropped to a misdemeanor and eventually dismissed. However, Mill was ordered back to Philadelphia and charged by Brinkley for violating his probation, even though the district attorney and the probation department hadn’t recommended jail time.

“There’s brothers locked down that did nothing to be here but piss off people like Brinkley,” Mill told the publication. “I want to speak on this system and what it does to black people — on both f–king sides of the fence.”

Many celebrities, including rapper Jay-Z and NBA player Markieff Morris, have spoken out in the past about the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper’s harsh sentencing. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors recently said there is a “strong showing of likelihood of the conviction being reversed.”

When Mill is eventually released from prison, he doesn’t see himself returning home to Philly. Instead, he said, “I’m gonna move to Atlanta.”

