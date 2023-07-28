Megan Fox has responded to the backlash she received after asking fans to donate money to her friend’s GoFundMe page.

Fox, 37, took to social media on Thursday, July 27, to address why she promoted the crowdfunding page for pal Brittney Boyce‘s ailing father after not publicly donating herself.

“Hey weirdos. Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe Brit doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?” the actress wrote via Instagram Stories. “So instead she asked me to post the gofund me so that many people could donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal.”

In the lengthy statement, Fox slammed followers who questioned her support for Boyce, a nail artist who organized a fundraiser to help her father with his medical expenses.

“I just obliged her request,” she continued. “Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and I will do it privately. One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity. So try again on another day (probably [tomorrow]!) with some different bulls—t you bunch of psychos.”

Fox shared a screenshot via Instagram of the GoFundMe page on Monday, July 24, with the caption, “If you guys are able to help please do.” The GoFundMe has raised $8,350 out of the $60,000 goal so far.

This is far from the first time Fox has used her platform to clap back at criticism. Earlier this week, Fox shut down trolls before they could call her out for wearing a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

“Before you start angrily typing — those are not my nipples, calm down,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 25, while referring to the visible pasties underneath her gown. “They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries; we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.”

Along with shutting down negativity online, Fox has been candid about being her own biggest critic.

She opened up about her body image struggles in May, telling Sports Illustrated, “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

Fox went on to say that she started being “aware” of her body at a young age. “It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even, like, acknowledged,” she added at the time. “The journey of, like, loving myself is gonna be never-ending, I think.”