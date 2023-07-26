Megan Fox doesn’t want to hear any negativity about her latest outfit choice.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 25, to share a photo of herself in a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier dress and addressed impeding backlash in the caption of the social media post.

“Before you start angrily typing — those are not my nipples, calm down,” Fox said in reference to the visible pasties she wore underneath her orange striped frock. “They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries; we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.”

Fox paired the sexy number — which has also been worn by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Julia Fox and Lizzo — with layered necklaces including a crystal-covered snake design. She complemented the ensemble by styling her fiery locks in an updo with face-framing tendrils.

For glam, Fox rocked sparkly eyeshadow, winged liner, rosy cheeks and a glossy peach lip.

Fox’s figure-hugging getup comes after heating up Instagram with a slew of sultry photos. Earlier this week, she had Us gasping for air when she posted photos of herself frolicking along a beach in see-through black dress that was equipped with a completely open bodice. Fox styled the daring piece with a metallic bikini top. “Cliodhna, queen of the banshees,” she wrote alongside the Monday, July 24, carousel.

Days earlier, Fox left little to the imagination in a forest shoot taken by photographer Cibelle Levi. The actress looked unreal in a sparkly green swimsuit before slipping into a beige corset dress that was soaked with water.

Elsewhere in the slideshow, Fox ditched the dress, giving the camera a view of her bare bum. “A fourth house taurus sun,” Fox captioned the photos. The steamy snaps caught the eye of her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who commented, “If this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me.”

Fox also brought the heat when she was tapped to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May. For the spread, Fox went nearly naked, wearing nothing but a Celia Kritharioti beaded dress on the beach in the Dominican Republic.

When celebrating the cover at the magazine’s launch party — alongside fellow cover stars Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader — that same month, Fox graced the red carpet in a plunging naked dress by LaQuan Smith.