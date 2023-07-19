Megan Fox showed off her modeling skills in a forest — and the photos are NSFW.

Fox, 37, looked unreal in a sparkly green bikini that barely covered her chest in a series of images — captured by photographer Cibelle Levi — posted via Instagram on Monday, July 17. She was one with nature, wearing feathered hair extensions and a series of butterfly accessories. “The trees call me by my name,” Fox captioned the carousel, which showed her posing in a field of bushes in one snap and leaning against shrubs in a different image.

In a follow-up post shared on Tuesday, July 18, Fox left little to the imagination in different images from the shoot. She posed in a beige corset dress that was soaked with water, making the frock completely see-through.

Elsewhere in the carousel, Fox ditched the dress, giving the camera a view of her bare bum. “A fourth house taurus sun,” Fox captioned the photos.

Fox’s steamy snaps caught the eye of her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who commented, “If this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me.”

Kelly’s racy comment comes after the couple — who got engaged in January 2022 — sparked breakup speculation in February.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the pair had gotten into a heated argument at a pre-Super Bowl party. Several hours later, Fox deleted all photos of Kelly from her Instagram and posted the lyrics to Beyoncé’s infidelity-inspired song “Pray You Catch Me.”

Kelly and Fox have since worked through their issues in “serious couples therapy,” per a second source in May. “They’ve come a long way. Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding.”

Prior to Kelly, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green. The former pair met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004 when she was 18 years old. The actors got engaged two years later and tied the knot in June 2010 after calling off their original February 2009 wedding plans.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Fox and Green welcomed their first son together, Noah, in September 2012. Their second son, Bodhi, arrived in February 2014, more than one year before Fox filed for divorce in August 2015. They welcomed son Journey in August 2016.

Fox made headlines earlier this month when she covered a tattoo she got in honor of Green, which was inked on her pelvis. Tattoo artist Jesse, owner of SYZYGY Precision Tattooing in Los Angeles, revealed via Instagram on July 11, that he covered up the old art with a new design.

“Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted,” Jesse wrote alongside a snap of Fox showing off the ink, which was placed at her hip and cascaded down below her bikini line.