Megan Fox has a chic case of the stripes.

The actress, 37, looked seriously stylish in a sheer orange dress on Tuesday, July 25. Her makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, shared a series of photos via Instagram of Fox posing in the Jean Paul Gaultier number. The see-through frock was finished with horizontal stripes across her bust and arms that turned vertically at her hips.

For glam, she paired the outfit with a silver choker, a snake necklace, long white nails and a high bun, leaving her face-framing pieces out. Her makeup featured a luminous face, filled-in ​eyebrows, orange eyeshadow, a warm contour, long lashes and glossy lips.

“New fav look,” Kristina captioned the post while tagging Fox’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, hairdresser, Dimitris Giannetos and nail artist, Brittney Boyce. Her glam team and more fans praised their work in the comments section. Giannetos, 39, wrote, “Phenomenal,” as Reilly, 36, added heart eye emojis. More fans gushed over how “stunning” she looked.

Fox isn’t the first star to rock the Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble. Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sported the illusion getup for a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. In the ad, Jenner, 25, looked ethereal in a green and purple version of the dress. She paired it with matching makeup, bleached eyebrows and neon hair. Jenner captioned the photo with a mermaid emoji at the time, representing her colorful and out-of-this-world look.

In 2021, both Lizzo and Julia Fox owned the look. Lizzo, 35, shared a video via Instagram of herself dancing in it while celebrating her 33rd birthday in April. She put a personal twist on the outfit by styling it with a bright orange wig and a white thong underneath. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZOOOOOOO,” she captioned the social media post.

Julia, 33, for her part, wore a black and white version of the dress during Paris Fashion Week in September 2021. To add even more drama to the outfit, she wore silver earrings, a black strapless bra, and held a leather bag.

Kim Kardashian also rocked the dress in 2018 at the People’s Choice Awards. Kardashian, 44, wore the dress in navy blue and nude, and complemented her ensemble with an ultra-high ponytail, sharp contour, flirty lashes and glossy lips.

This wouldn’t be the first time Fox left little to the imagination in a sheer ensemble. Earlier this month, she modeled a see-through look while posing in a forest-themed photoshoot. The dress was soaked in water, allowing it to hug her body and expose her nipples.