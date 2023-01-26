Kylie Jenner has done it again! The TV personality stepped out in another eye-catching look during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Jenner, 25, was photographed arriving to the Jean Paul Gaultier show on Wednesday, January 25, in a captivating corset dress. The figure-hugging gown featured a plunging blue silk bodice with contrasting baby pink fabric. The piece was finished with a fitted black skirt that highlighted the reality star’s famous curves. Jenner teamed the garb with a sleek updo that was equipped with retro curls.

For glam, the Kardashians star donned winged liner, rosy cheeks and a warm lip. She opted to go without jewelry, letting her outfit and hair command attention. On her feet, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Jenner raved over the spring/summer 2023 presentation, sharing a slideshow of photos from the show via Instagram on Thursday, January 26. “Last night with my @JeanPaulGaultier familyyyyy for Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Haider Ackermann,” the Hulu star captioned the social media post, which showed her posing with Gaultier, 70, and Ackermann, 51.

Ackermann famously created the show-stopping red halter top and red pants Timothée Chalamet wore to the Bones & All premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival in September 2022. Chalamet, 27, also attended Wednesday’s presentation, turning heads in a black silk blazer and sparkly pants. (Other guests included Doja Cat, Tilda Swinton, Coco Rocha, Christine Quinn and Olivier Rousteing.)

Jenner’s Gaultier moment comes after she dropped jaws at the Schiaparelli show on Monday, January 23. For the soirée, the California native stepped out in a black strapless dress that featured a life-like lion head at her waist.

The fashion house revealed via Instagram that the piece was created through “hand sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur” and then painted “to look as life-like as possible.” The realistic design is meant to celebrate “the glory of the natural world.” The luxury label added that no animals were “harmed” in the process.

Irina Shayk showcased a different iteration of the design on the runway. The supermodel spoke out in defense of the fashion house after many accused the creation of promoting animal cruelty.

“I support these incredible artists who worked tirelessly with their hands using wool, silk and foam to sculpt this embroidered lion,” Shayk wrote via Instagram on Monday, adding that the wild cat replica is an “image of pride.”

“An image that @Schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength. I am honored to have been called on as well to lend my art as a woman to this,” the catwalk star concluded, tagging the label’s creative director Daniel Roseberry.

Jenner also praised the ensemble. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you @DanielRoseberry and @Schiaparelli for such a special morning. Wow I loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. Beautiful. Beautiful.”

Keep scrolling to see Jenner’s outfit for the Jean Paul Gaultier show: