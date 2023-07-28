Megan Fox will go above and beyond to protect her children from negative comments — especially when it comes to adults on social media.

Fox — who shares Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — has long been open about supporting her children express themselves in whatever way they please. “I send him to a really liberal, hippie, school, but even there, here in California, he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or, ‘Boys don’t wear pink,'” the Transformers actress revealed during a September 2019 appearance on The Talk. “So we’re going through that now. I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.”

The Midnight in the Switchgrass actress is equally outspoken about the way the press treated her at the start of her career. “What did I ever really do that was so provocative or so bad?” she asked during a September 2019 conversation with Diablo Cody for Entertainment Tonight. “I never really did anything that crazy, but I was really drug through the coals for all of it.”

Fox noted that the most upsetting reaction came from other women. “I don’t feel like there’s a space in feminism for me,” she admitted at the time. “Even though I consider myself to be a feminist, feminists don’t want me to be a part of their group. … What is supporting other females if there’s only certain ones of us that you support?”

Keep scrolling to see some of Fox’s most epic clapbacks over the years: