No time for haters! Megan Fox clapped back at a social media troll who accused her of not shaving her bikini line after she shared a series of sexy Halloween snaps with fans.

“All that money and she can’t but a razor,” the user commented on Fox’s Thursday, November 10, Instagram post reliving her and Machine Gun Kelly’s Zelda and Link costumes. “She’s now off my ‘list.’”

The hater appeared to be talking about the Transformers star’s tiny tattoo located on her pelvis, which was partially visible due to the high slit on Fox’s sexy dress.

“Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?” the Tennessee native quipped via a screenshot shared by Page Six before sarcastically adding, “Either way I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me.”

Fox, for her part, was feeling her Zelda costume, which featured a maroon bodice dress with a white skirt that was cut down both sides to reveal the actress’ tanned legs. She completed the look with thigh high gold boots, white gloves and a fairy crown — as well as fake pointed ears.

“Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this,” the Jennifer’s Body star captioned the throwback pictures. “@grimes let me know if you find someone 🧚.”

Kelly, meanwhile, donned a more subtle costume with khaki pants, a brown shirt, matching beanie and boots. He topped off his ensemble with elf ears and a sword.

The video game costume was one of three sexy couples outfits that Fox and Kelly, 32, wore while celebrating the spooky holiday last month. The twosome kicked off Halloween by dressing up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee while attending the Casamigos bash on October 28.

The duo, who got engaged in January, stepped out as a priest (Kelly) and his worshiper (Fox) for an October 30 event before channeling their inner Nintendo characters.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star’s Halloween costumes aren’t the only photos she’s had to defend lately. In early October, Fox shut down mom shamers who asked “Where your kids at?” after she shared a series of saucy swing photos on social media.

“Wait wait wait. I … have kids?!?” the New Girl alum replied, according to a screenshot shared by a fan account. “Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!”

The Above the Shadows actress, who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, quipped: “Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

Fox and Green, 49, confirmed their split in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in February that the exes had finalized their divorce. Following their breakup, the Ocean Ave. alum moved on with the “Bloody Valentine” singer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, for his part, started dating Dancing With the Stars‘ Sharna Burgess in late 2020. The duo welcomed their first child, son Zane, in June. Green also shares son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.