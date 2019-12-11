



What a trip. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are both sustainability pros, but when it comes to walking on the wild side, the couple isn’t quite on the same page.

The Transformers actress, 33, confessed to Us Weekly and other reporters at PUBG Mobile’s #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Global Green benefit on Monday, December 9, that there’s one thing she’s dying to try — whether or not her husband, 46, decides to join.

“I’m really into Shamanism, so I’m learning a lot about that. I’ve read maybe 12 or 14 books on it now, so I’m getting into that and I’m nearing closer,” Fox revealed. “I’m not someone who does hallucinogenics, but I’m nearing closer [to] wanting to go on an Ayahuasca journey to meet myself, transcend, have the little death, come out the other side.”

The former Desperate Housewives star quipped that he’d be into “watching,” before quickly changing his mind. “No, I don’t want to see that!” Green said.

“You’re not going to hold my hair while I’m vomiting?” the New Girl alum teased back.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and BH90210 actors have kept their relationship relatively private since tying the knot in 2010, but made a rare red carpet appearance together for the PUBG Mobile event in Los Angeles. Fox and Green share three sons: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3. Green also shares 17-year-old son Kassius with his ex, Vanessa Marcil.

Through the couple’s many ups and downs over the years, the Jennifer’s Body star revealed that their parenting philosophy has changed. Not only is Fox preparing to let go of her inhibitions on an eye-opening hallucinogenic trip, but she’s also learned to let herself lose control when it comes to parenting.

“It’s not about allowing them to be, it is about allowing, not encouraging, them to be who they are. Allowing them to be who they are and relinquishing control, because they were born to be who they are,” Fox explained on Monday. “It’s my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mold them into what I think they should be.”