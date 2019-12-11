



Parenting pros? Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green revealed their go-to parenting style while stepping out in a rare red-carpet appearance on Monday, December 9.

“I think we just encourage them,” Green, 46, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the PUBG Mobile #FIGHT4THEAMAZON to benefit Global Green event in Hollywood on Monday. “We don’t encourage them to be themselves, we just encourage whoever they are.”

Fox, 33, who has three sons with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3 — Green also has son Kassius, 17, with ex Vanessa Marcil — added that she too is learning to let go when it comes to parenting.

“It’s about releasing control, right? That’s all it is,” the Transformers star said. “It’s not about allowing them to be, it is about allowing, not encouraging them to be who they are. Allowing them to be who they are and relinquishing control, because they were born to be who they are.”

As a mother, the New Girl alum said, “It’s my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mold them into what I think they should be.”

She continued: “So, it’s just being of that mindset, of realizing that they come as the teachers to us. We’re here to keep them alive, but we’re learning all the lessons from them.”

The couple, who wed in 2010, noted that they send their children to an “organic, sustainable, vegan school” where they learn to “plant their own food, they grow it, they harvest it, and they take it to local restaurants to sell it” in order to help them become environmentally responsible.

Their children’s school life is reflected in their home life as well Fox revealed saying, “I’m very specific about never harming animals. We don’t step on ants. We don’t do things like that. We don’t rip flowers out of the ground, because we think they’re beautiful. I teach them that plants are sentient beings, they have feelings thoughts and emotions, so that’s what we’re doing.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star revealed her boys are “good about” caring about other living things. “My son accidentally stepped on a Rollie Pollie once and he was devastated and we had a full funeral for it,” she explained. “We did a ceremony, we buried it, we lit sage, we released him back. So, they’re very involved.”