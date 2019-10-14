



Family photo! Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green enjoyed a fun fall day at Disneyland with their three kids, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

“Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi-normal face ??” the actress, 33, captioned her Saturday, October 12, Instagram post.

In the social media upload, the Jennifer’s Body star and the BH90210 star, 46, smiled in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle. While Green and Fox sported regular clothes, their littles ones were all dressed up for the holidays. Noah, 7, wore a pink wig and a witch’s hat, Bodhi, 5, rocked a patterned bodysuit and Journey, 3, had on a dinosaur costume.

Last month, the actor gushed about his “fantastic wife,” admitting that even though she’s a “fantastic mom” they have had one problem in particular while raising their brood.

“I’m much more the bad cop than she is, and at first, that sort of was an issue for us,” the California native, who also shares 17-year-old son Cassius with his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Marcil, admitted on a September episode of The Rachael Ray Show. “Now, we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things. If she doesn’t like something or I don’t, we listen to it. We coparent well, I think, right now.”

He and Fox wed in 2010, and she filed for divorce five years later. The following year, they were “totally back together” and expecting baby No. 3.

“They’ve been through a lot, but this makes more sense for the kids and the new baby. Megan is coming around,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2016. “She hasn’t called off the divorce just yet, but it’s heading in that direction. They are both very excited about a new baby and having it together.”

Another insider told Us at the time: “They recently moved to Malibu together and they’ve been touring preschools. They’re trying to get in as much special time as possible.”

Fox filed to dismiss their divorce in April.

