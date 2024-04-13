Author Megan Miranda would love a movie or TV adaptation of her latest novel, Daughter of Mine, and she wants Callum Turner to star — just like Us.

“When I’m writing, I really don’t [cast the book] for the most part because I feel like they’re this unique character that emerges onto the page,” Miranda explained to Us Weekly while promoting the book, which was released on Tuesday, April 1. “So, I’m not generally thinking about that, but it’ll be afterwards.”

The author went on to say that she’ll be “watching a TV show or a movie” and see an actor that embodies one of her characters.

“I’ll think, ‘Oh, I could totally see that person inhabiting these characteristics,’” Miranda continued. “I think it’s less about what they look like in my mind than seeing that they can play this variety of personas that they have.”

Miranda said she likes to keep “an open mind” as well — which is exactly what went down when Us helped her fancast the novel.

Daughter of Mine follows the story of Hazel Sharp who returns home to the town Mirror Lake, which is in the middle of a drought, following the death of her father, the town’s longtime sheriff. When he leaves her the house — and not her brothers, Gage and Caden — a series of mysteries unfold, giving Hazel the opportunity to get answers she’s been looking for.

When it came to casting Hazel, the author threw around names like Florence Pugh or Daisy Edgar-Jones. Us put Sophie Turner into the metaphorical ring.

Miranda had a very specific idea for who she wanted to play Gage, the older brother who is Mirror Lake’s newly-promoted detective — and Us couldn’t help but agree.

“I’ve been watching Masters of the Air and I was like, I could totally see him being Gage,” she gushed of Turner, before offering a major casting choice for the younger brother, Caden.

Miranda was thinking that Jacob Elordi gives off the same vibes as her character, while Us suggested Chase Stokes or Barry Keoghan.

None of Miranda’s novels have been adapted thus far, but the writer is totally up for it — and Daughter of Mine is her first choice.

“I always am going to say my most recent one, because that’s the one that’s freshest in my mind,” she shared when asked. “I think the idea of having that world and that setting brought to life would be really exciting.”