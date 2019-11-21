Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Tristan Thompson Romance Rumors

It turns out Tristan Thompson is not gearing up for a Hot Girl Summer. Megan Thee Stallion denied reports that she is dating Khloé Kardashian’s ex after she was spotted at a Knicks vs. Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

After retweeting a video of herself at the arena on Monday, November 18, Stallion, 24, responded to a post that claimed Thompson, 28, invited her to the game.

“Lol they literally made up a whole LIE ,” the rapper tweeted. “I was at knicks game with my manager and my friend Ej.”

After a second social media user suggested that the basketball player wasn’t starting in the game on Wednesday, November 20, because Stallion “wore” him out, she revealed that she doesn’t even know Thompson.

“What In the f–k are you talking about. I wish y’all would stop making s–t up I don’t even know [Thompson],” she tweeted. “If I ain’t claiming him he ain’t mine … SIMPLE.”

Stallion rose to fame earlier this year after her hit “Hot Girl Summer” climbed the charts. Thompson, for his part, has played for the Cavaliers since 2011. The athlete, who shares 19-month-old daughter True with Kardashian, came under fire after he was caught cheating on the reality star with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The incident marked the second time Thompson was unfaithful to Kardashian. (In April 2018, he was caught kissing another woman days before Kardashian gave birth to True.) The twosome called it quits in February after the second scandal broke.

While Thompson has made headlines for leaving flirty comments on Kardashian’s Instagram in recent months, a source told Us Weekly that the Good American cofounder has no interest in getting back together with the father of her child.

“Khloé is coparenting and not getting back with him,” the source said in October.

A second insider noted at the time that Kardashian “doesn’t seem open to reconciling with Tristan,” but she “encourages him to spend time with True.”

“Khloé and Tristan have been spending time together primarily involving True. Tristan has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile,” the second insider told Us. “Her friends are concerned Tristan misses the lifestyle and perks that are included when dating a Kardashian.”