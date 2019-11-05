



Not holding back! Brandi Glanville and Teddi Mellencamp are candidly speaking out about Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, amid the estranged couple’s split. In an exclusive sneak peek of Mellencamp’s “Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp” podcast, the duo share their takes on the pair’s breakup and cheating allegations against Jim.

Glanville, 46, bluntly calls Meghan, 35, and Jim, 49, “gross” when Mellencamp, 38, first mentions their names. “I can’t even with either one of them,” the Drinking and Tweeting author adds.

“Here’s the thing: it doesn’t matter to me if he hooked up with the nanny or not. To me, if [my husband] Edwin [Arroyave] was going to events or doing things with my mommy’s helper, he would be dead,” Mellencamp, 38, says in response. “Even when I read [Jim’s] thing where it said like, ‘Oh, I support her, I’m helping her grow and mature into a woman.’ I’m like, that is a hard no. It’s so weird and the fact that he’s justifying that behavior, to me, the cheating doesn’t matter. You’re obviously living in your own world.”

Us broke the news that Jim filed for divorce from his wife of five years on October 25. The couple split after Meghan accused her husband of cheating with one of their four nannies, 22-year-old Carly Wilson, after she accompanied him to a hockey game.

“After it was found out, he had deleted all these photos of this nanny,” Glanville tells Mellencamp. “Why are there photos of the nanny on your Instagram, anyway?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star replies that Jim is “not a smart player.”

Later on, the Celebrity Big Brother alum says Meghan chose “to have kids with someone that, you know, is a known cheater and then you cry about it after it.” Glanville admits to feeling “bad” for Meghan’s situation since she is raising three young kids — daughter Aspen, 2, and 16-month-old twins Hayes and Hart — with Jim.

“I have empathy for her situation, for sure,” Mellencamp adds. “I also think that this is the best thing for her that it’s over.”

Speaking with Us exclusively about the scandal, Meghan claimed on Monday, November 4, that the “facade” the former St. Louis Cardinals player “presented is false and manipulative to the public.” She also accused Jim of “using and taking advantage” of her.

“I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down,” she continued. “Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

The new episode of Mellencamp’s “Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp” podcast is available on Monday, November 4, at 9 p.m. ET wherever podcasts are streamed.