Laughter is the best medicine? Meghan King Edmonds joked about being pregnant amid her husband Jim Edmonds’ cheating scandal.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, posted a video of her faux baby bump via her Instagram Story on Friday, June 21. “I have some news to share,” she told her followers. “I’m pregnant … with this!” She then pulled a stuffed animal out from under her shirt.

Meghan clarified that her 2-year-old daughter, Aspen, was the mastermind behind the prank. “Aspen’s idea,” she captioned the clip. “Swear to God.”

The reality star also dispelled rumors that she ditched her wedding ring, writing, “(Btw, my RIGHT hand is holding my phone. It’s a mirror image).”

Earlier on Friday, Meghan spoke out after Us Weekly identified Jennifer McFelia Villegas as the woman who exchanged inappropriate text messages with Jim, 48. “I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” she told Us. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us that Villegas had similar dealings with several professional athletes. The former baseball player, for his part, previously claimed to Us that he “never touched” another woman during his marriage to Meghan. However, he admitted to a “lapse in judgment” for sending lewd videos and photos to Villegas while the blogger was pregnant with the couple’s now 12-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes, in 2018.

The sports broadcaster alleged that Villegas’ claims were largely false. “It’s amazing what people can make up,” he told Us on June 15. “This chick was mad at me for turning her down.”

Villegas responded in a statement to AllAboutTheTea. “I never set anyone up, blackmailed anyone nor have I attempted to ruin anyone’s family,” she said. “All my relationships have involved two consenting adults. I made a poor decision to enter a relationship with a married man, and for that I am sorry.”

Meghan, meanwhile, wrote in a blog post: “I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

