Partly her fault? Meghan King Edmonds reflected on her estranged husband Jim Edmonds’ sexting scandal and wondered if she played a role in the ordeal.

“Like you were saying, ‘What is cheating?’” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, asks in a sneak peek from her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast with Brooke Burke. “Well, my ex, he had a sexting situation while we were married and I consider that cheating. Some might not. It didn’t feel good, so I know that much, and I know that it definitely put a strain on our marriage.”

Meghan goes on to share her reaction to the incident. “Why did it happen, you know? Did I have a role in it? I’m sure, some part, right?” she admits. “There’s always two sides, but really I just wanna be like, ‘Screw you,’ and place all the blame, right? And cry and kick and scream.”

Jim, 49, made headlines in June 2019 when news broke that he exchanged messages with another woman while the reality star was pregnant with their twin sons, Hart and Hayes, now 19 months. The estranged couple are also parents of daughter Aspen, 3.

The former baseball player denied cheating on Meghan at the time. “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” he told Us Weekly exclusively. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

The blogger explained in July 2019 why she chose to rebuild her marriage after the scandal. “This woman is a con artist. She’s gone after so many baseball players. She was out to get some money and she got it, then she was on to the next one,” she claimed to the Daily Mail. “It was a baiting kind of thing. She would do that and move on. Believe me, I am still mad at him but once I figured that out, what she was like, I was able to pull our family together. It actually made it more bearable.”

Us broke the news in October 2019 that Meghan and Jim split after five years of marriage. He filed for divorce after she accused him of cheating with their nanny, which he denied.

Episode two of “Intimate Knowledge” will be released on Monday, January 13, everywhere podcasts are available.