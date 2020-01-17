Not letting the drama get to her. Duchess Meghan appeared to be in good spirits as she picked her friend up from the airport on Thursday, January 16.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 38-year-old duchess was spotted driving to the Victoria International Airport in Canada. Meghan looked calm and collected as she waited for her friend Heather Dorak to join her in her Land Rover Discovery for a weekend getaway. The Suits alum smiled when the pilates expert, who attend her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, made her way to the car. Meghan was also seemingly joined by a male security guard in the front seat.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week that Meghan was driving herself around town days after she and Harry announced their plans to step back from their senior roles in the royal family. The duchess returned to Vancouver Island from London on January 10, two days after the shocking announcement.

Harry, meanwhile, has been dealing with the fallout of their decision in London. The 35-year-old prince attended an emergency family meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Prince Charles on Monday, January 13.

The 93-year-old monarch spoke about about the situation for the first time in a statement after the meeting, which Meghan ultimately decided not to call into, according to reports.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the queen said, noting that Meghan and Harry, who share 8-month-old son Archie, have “made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.”

Days later, Harry attended his first public engagement since the announcement at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws for men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, January 16. Later that evening, the Duke of Sussex made headlines when footage from the event was set to to the Stone Roses’ song “This Is the One” and shared on the couple’s official Instagram.

Royal enthusiasts believe Harry may be addressing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans to leave London for Canada by picking the track, which includes the the lyric, “I’d like to leave the country / For a month of Sundays.”

The palace has yet to confirm when Harry is expected to reunite with Meghan and Archie in Canada.