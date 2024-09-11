Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were joined by a large group of stars at the grand opening of a new bookstore in Montecito, California — but the Duchess of Sussex made a quick exit for her kids’ sake.

“Wasn’t that incredible?” Meghan, 43, said while running out of the event hosted on Saturday, September 7, according to Town & Country. “I’ve got to make dinner for the kids.”

Meghan was, of course, referring to son Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, whom she shares with husband Harry, 39.

Prior to her dash for the door, Meghan spoke at the Godmothers bookstore opening, which opened near her and Harry’s Montecito home. In fact, the couple had somewhat of a hand in opening the store, as they became friends with one of the shop’s owners, Victoria Jackson, upon moving to California in 2020 after their official departure from the royal family.

“Seeing them be able to come here and be in a safe space,” Jackson told Town & Country at the shop’s opening. “It’s what we want it to be.”

Jackson also gushed over Harry and Meghan’s “pretty extraordinary” support of the bookstore. While speaking to the crowd, the Suits alum recalled a story from 2019 where she took a low-key trip to New York to watch Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.

“For me, sneaking to New York five years ago was a really big deal. I was still so uncomfortable being out in the world,” she admitted. “The safety of what I was craving, I knew I could find in a bookstore.”

Meghan and Harry were joined by other A-list attendees at the Godmothers opening, including Jane Lynch, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia Di Rossi. All three were photographed with the couple. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, were also in attendance.

Meghan and Harry have been more public about their lives this year. Their appearance at the Godmothers bookstore opening comes after a four-day trip to Colombia where the duo accompanied Vice President Francia Márquez to various events in support of The Parents Network, their newly launched Archewell Foundation initiative.

The event also took place just ahead of Harry’s 40th birthday. Us Weekly understands that the Duke of Sussex is set to host a party at his and Meghan’s $14 million Montecito home on Sunday, September 15. The low-key affair is set to take place before Harry and a group of friends embark on a mountain getaway.

Harry “has a small [group] of close friends” in the U.S, a source told Us last month, noting that he’s keeping his circle tight for “understandable reasons.”

“The way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority,” the insider added. “If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that.”