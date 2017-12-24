Meghan Markle is said to be “very upset” after her beloved dog Guy reportedly broke two legs.

The Mail on Sunday reports that the beagle, who moved along with Markle when she relocated to London to live with Prince Harry, is receiving treatment at a facility in Surrey.

It’s unclear how the rescue dog was injured but the newspaper reports that it happened shortly after the couple’s engagement was announced at the end of November.

Guy is reportedly receiving treatment from TV vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, who specializes in neuro-orthopedic surgery and has starred in the UK series The Bionic Vet and The Supervet.

Prince Harry, 33, is said to have joined his fiancée to visit Guy and sources tell the Mail that Markle is “distraught” and “very upset” about her dog’s injuries.

Markle, 36, adopted her first dog, a Labrador-shepherd named Bogart, after a chance meeting with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, at an animal shelter.

“I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like, ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re taking the dog home,'” Markle told Best Health magazine in May 2016. “And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells, ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.'”

Markle adopted Guy shortly afterward but made the decision to leave Bogart in Canada with friends when she finished working on Suits and moved to the U.K.

She talked about the pups during her first joint interview with Prince Harry hours after they announced their engagement.

“I have two dogs that I’ve had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups. And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is — yes, he’s in the UK, he’s been here for a while,” she said, adding, “I think he’s doing just fine.”

