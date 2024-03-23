Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a public appearance in Los Angeles one day before Princess Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection’s exhibition at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, which took place on Thursday, March 21.

In a video posted from the event via Instagram by screenwriter Matheos Coehlo (shared via Hello!), Meghan, 42, said, “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, the extension of that can mean you’re vocal about your success, they’ll see you and say you deserved it.’ And hopefully you get to that place. So a huge thanks to the Kinsey family.”

The Kinsey Collection is a family-run art foundation that celebrates “Black achievement and contribution from 1595-present day through authentic artifacts and fine art,” according to the organization’s website. Other figures such as Tina Knowles, Elaine Welteroth and TV personality Shaun Robinson were also in attendance.

Related: Kate Middleton’s Inner Circle: Meet the Royal's Family and Friends Princess Kate Middleton’s inner circle is made up of the people she can count on. The Princess of Wales has a tight bond with her younger siblings, sister Pippa Middleton, and brother James Middleton. After Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, James shared an encouraging message for his big sister. “Over the years, […]

“Thank you Duke & Duchess of Sussex and [The Archwell Organization] for supporting [The Kinsey Collection],” Robinson wrote via her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of both Meghan and Harry holding microphones.

Meghan and Harry’s attendance at this event came hours before their sister-in-law, Princess Kate, announced that she was diagnosed with cancer after her January abdominal surgery. She confirmed that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since late February.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Harry, 39, and Meghan later shared in a statement to Us Weekly. The couple has reportedly been in touch with Kate and Prince William since the announcement.

“Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate’s cancer,” ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship reported via X on Friday. “Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

Related: Kate Middleton and Prince William's Best Quotes About Parenthood Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William have opened up about their parenthood journey on multiple occasions while raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Prince and Princess of Wales wed in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Kate announced in December of the following year that she was pregnant with their first child. George […]

Kate confirmed her diagnosis on Friday, March 22, two months after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery and stepped away from public duties.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said in a video posted via social media. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

She continued, “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment. This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The couple shares three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Kate and William chose not to publicly disclose her diagnosis until they had spoken to the kids during their Easter break from school.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate added in her statement. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”