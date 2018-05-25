She’s worn many hats! Long before Duchess Meghan met Prince Harry, she joked about her wide-ranging job titles through the years in a recently resurfaced interview.

“I studied international relations and theater, and then I just got involved in our version of politics in the entertainment industry. I mean, just doing acting,” the Suits alum, 36, said on The Rachael Ray Show in June 2015. “I used to work for the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires. It was another life. Let’s say I’ve had nine lives. But it’s been really great. And I work pretty closely with UN Women now.”

She added, “It’s full circle. I’m just really so lucky. I can’t complain about anything!”

When asked at the time about the next thing on her bucket list, Meghan (née Markle) replied, “We’re on hiatus from the show [Suits] and we start filming again the first week of April. So, I leave straight for the airport from here and I go to London. Then I’m going to Malta, which I’m so excited about. My great-great-grandmother is from Malta. I’ve never been, so I’m going with a genealogist to track it [down].”

Little did the former actress know, she would go on to find her Prince Charming about a year later.

A mutual friend set up Meghan and Harry, 33, on a blind date in London in July 2016. They quietly dated through the summer before their relationship started making headlines that October.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she gushed to Vanity Fair in September 2017. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement in November 2017, the same month she retired from acting. They married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19.