Meghan Markle surprised patients at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for story time as part of the Make March Matter campaign.

Markle, 42, read books like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat to the young patients during Literally Healing story time that took place last month. Aside from reading to the kids, Markle also assisted the patients with STEM-focused activities related to each book that she read.

According to photos obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 2, Markle wore a sheer blouse and floral-print skirt during her visit to the hospital. She paired the look with black flats and a black face mask.

After reading to the kids, Markle snapped photos with a few of the patients who appeared overjoyed by her appearance.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charitable Work Throughout the Years Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been proponents of giving back. Charity has played a huge part in their relationship, both while they were senior members of the British royal family and since they announced their decision to step back in January 2020. Two years before Harry met Meghan in 2016, he organized the […]

Markle’s trip to the hospital was part of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ month-long Make March Matter campaign which is an annual fundraiser that has brought in over $10 million since 2016.

Literally Healing is one of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ ongoing programs that gifts patients’ families more than 65,000 books annually and helps promote literacy along with strengthening families through literary resources.

Markle and husband Prince Harry have made charity work a focal point of their relationship since tying the knot in May 2018. Together, the couple launched nonprofit organization called the Archewell Foundation in 2020, which has a mission to facilitate cultural change.

Years later, a source exclusively told Us in December 2023 that Meghan remains “laser-focused” on charity initiatives, including Archewell. “Everything she considers must fall in line with an Archewell initiative,” the insider added at the time.

That same month, Archewell announced Markle debuted the Welcome Project, a “women-led programming for recently resettled Afghan women.”

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since they started dating in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot the following May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. They went on to welcome their son, Archie, in May 2019, the same month they […]

Other than her charitable initiatives, Markle is gearing up to launch her new business venture — American Riviera Orchard. She returned to Instagram on March 14 to announce the lifestyle brand, which has been speculated to be a follow-up to her former blog, The Tig.

“By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex Established 2024,” the Instagram bio read, with little detail about what’s to come.

Days later Us confirmed that the United States Patent and Trademark Office accepted Markle’s bid for the American Riviera Orchard trademark. The application “has met the minimum filing requirements [but] and has not yet been assigned to an examiner,” the official document read.

Per Markle’s application, the venture will include domestic items, including cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods.