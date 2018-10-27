Duchess Meghan may have deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts, but her presence is still felt on social media!

Kensington Palace’s Twitter account posted a black-and-white photo taken by the Duchess of Sussex of Prince Harry on stage at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, October 27.

“Getting ready for tonight’s @invictussydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families,” the caption read along with a photo credit for the duchess.

The photo, which was also shared by the palace on Instagram, marks the first pic posted by Meghan (née Markle) since marrying Harry on May 19. The former Tig blogger deleted her social media accounts in January.

She isn’t the first royal family member to try her hand at photography, either: Sister-in-law Duchess Kate has released numerous photos she took of her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke of Sussex, who founded the sporting event for wounded veterans in 2014, spoke at the closing ceremony, praising the participants.

“These men and women are role models. They are who every child should look up to,” the 34-year-old noted. “In a world where negativity is given too much of a platform, our Invictus competitors — many of whom have been given a second chance at life — are achieving extraordinary things.”

He also spoke about the importance of mental health. “For that friend or comrade you know who is unable to open up about their struggles. For that man or woman who has watched on television, you are proving that it’s OK to talk about how we feel,” the prince told the audience. “To girls and boys who see you speaking openly about anxiety, stress and depression, you are showing it’s OK not to be OK. And most importantly, you are showing us all that it’s OK to ask for help.”

The former Suits star, 37, also took the stage at the event, thanking the crowd for welcoming her into the Invictus community. “During this year’s games in Sydney I’ve witnessed the most amazing support networks that surround competitors, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting several of these family and friends,” she said.

The couple, who also attended a wheelchair basketball event earlier on Saturday, are currently on day 13 of their royal tour, which has taken them to Australia, Fiji and Tonga. They are heading to New Zealand on Sunday, October 28.

