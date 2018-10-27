A vision of good sportsmanship! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan looked fresh-faced and game ready on Saturday, October 27, during day 12 of their first international tour together.

The pair — who kicked off the royal adventure on October 15 just hours prior to the news that Meghan, 37, is pregnant and expecting her first child with Harry, 34 — got into the spirit of the Invictus Games during a wheelchair basketball game in Sydney, Australia.

The former actress wore a belted maroon peplum top by Scanian Theodore, black Outland pants and black Sarah Flint heels for the occasion. Meanwhile, the prince sported a black Invictus Games shirt and gray pants.

The couple presented each member of the winning Team USA with gold medals after the final match, with the Netherlands coming in second place and England finishing third.

While the duke and duchess sat alongside Prime Minster Scott Morrison and Defense Minister Christopher Pyne at the game, David Beckham, an Invictus Games ambassador, was also spotted taking in the match with his 16-year-old son Romeo. The former soccer pro and Victoria Beckham attended the royals’ May 19 nuptials.

Scroll down to see more of their day in Sydney.