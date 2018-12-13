Duchess Meghan Will Never Speak to Father Thomas Markle Again

Done with the drama. Duchess Meghan “completely cut” off her father, Thomas Markle, after all of his “betrayal,” a source close to the royal tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“It keeps getting worse and worse, he won’t stop. It’s shocking,” the source adds. Another insider notes that the 37-year-old has “moved on” from her dad. “The best thing he could have done since the day it fell apart would be to go away, and stay silent and he’s done everything but,” the second insider says. “There is no relationship change. Any other interviews are just an eye roll.”

Thomas, 74, first made headlines ahead of his daughter’s May 19 wedding to Prince Harry when he was caught staging pictures of himself with the paparazzi. In the following months, the former lighting director continued to cause stir by trashing the British royal family to the press.

