Meghan Markle is not hitting any speed bumps while preparing to launch her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

After a report suggested that the Duchess of Sussex, 43, is struggling to find a CEO for her brand, Us Weekly understands that those claims are untrue. Markle is the current CEO of ARO.

Us learned that rumors of 18 staff members quitting ARO is also false. In fact, no one Markle has hired left the company.

Sources revealed in Us’ latest cover story that Markle’s ARO will likely launch around the same time as her Netflix series. (The show, which an insider revealed is “going to be a take on her and the joy of living,” is reportedly being released early next year. While there are rumors of a cameo from her husband, Prince Harry, the source teased that fans can expect some recognizable names.)

“[ARO] will likely be very much in line with who Meghan is as a person,” a separate insider told Us. “She loves hosting events, and she’s very thoughtful about how she treats her guests whenever they come over.”

Markle announced her endeavor with ARO in March with an accompanying website and Instagram account. Us confirmed at the time that Markle filed trademarks for the brand to sell cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods. The patent request was accepted by The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The first product ARO debuted was a strawberry jam, which is decorated with the brand’s official label. The flavor on the label is handwritten by Markle herself, who utilized her calligraphy skills.

Several of Markle’s famous friends — including Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Mindy Kaling — got a sneak preview of her jam in April. “This jam is my jam,” Markle’s former Suits costar Abigail Spencer wrote via Instagram at the time. “A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed. Love you so M.”

In June, polo player Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras shared a pic of his jam and revealed that the brand has a raspberry preserve. Figueras shared a snap of the product via his Instagram Story at the time, adding a heart emoji.

Markle is embracing this next step in her life. The mom of two, who began investing in brands during the pandemic, sees ARO as a supplement to her portfolio. Markle told the New York Times on Wednesday, August 28, “Investing in them has helped me line up for this chapter where I’m investing in myself.”