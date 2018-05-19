Proud papa! Although Thomas Markle could not be in England to celebrate daughter Duchess Meghan (nee Meghan Markle)’s wedding to Prince Harry, he was watching along with the rest of the world.

“My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy,” the lighting director told TMZ on Saturday, May 19, moments after Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. “I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and happiness.”

Thomas added that watching the ceremony on TV was an “emotional and joyful” experience.

The Mexico resident made headlines earlier this week when he backed out of attending the royal wedding due to health complications. He underwent heart surgery on Wednesday, May 16, and was unable to travel across the pond to walk the newly minted duchess down the aisle.

Thomas’ procedure happened days after he seemingly staged paparazzi photos of himself reading articles about Meghan and Harry. A source previously told Us that while the Duchess of Sussex was “upset” by the photo scandal, she was “devastated” that Thomas couldn’t attend her nuptials.

Prince Charles stepped in to escort Meghan down the aisle in her father’s absence. Thomas told TMZ on Friday, May 19, that he is “honored and grateful” that the Prince of Wales took on the role.

As Prince Charles and his now daughter-in-law made their way to the altar, Harry began tearing up. Before embracing the Suits alum, Harry told her that she “looks gorgeous” and he is “so lucky.”

The couple exchanged vows in front of 600 guests before taking to the streets of Windsor in a carriage procession to share their joy with thousands of onlookers. The newlyweds will continue the festivities at a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, and an evening reception at Frogmore House alongside 200 invitees.

