Meghan Markle’s Future Sister-in-Law Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Fiance

Meghan Markle’s future sister-in-law, Darlene Blount, has been arrested for an alleged assault, Us Weekly can confirm.

Blount, who is engaged to Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was charged with fourth-degree assault on New Year’s Day for an altercation with her fiancé in Oregon.

Thomas Markle Jr. previously made headlines when he spoke with The Daily Mail in December about his sister’s future royal wedding, telling them, “I don’t know if [Meghan] gets to invite who she wants. But she’ll reach out if she wants me there. She’ll call me. She knows where to find me. But that’s up to her, there’s no pressure. I wouldn’t mind seeing my little sister have the biggest wedding in the world. That would be incredible.”

Other family members of the Suits alum have been making headlines on their own since it was announced that Markle, 36, would marry Prince Harry in May. As previously reported, Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle responded to the 33-year-old royal’s December 27 comment about Markle getting acquainted with “the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

Samantha later took to Twitter and wrote, “She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!” On Christmas, Samantha also insinuated that she would be writing about the Markles’ “home life.”

Despite family drama, a source exclusively told Us that the future royal wants her mother, Doria Ragland, to walk her down the aisle. However, Samantha exclusively told Us that their father, Thomas Markle, hopes to be the one to give her away.

